Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689,300 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,472,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,464,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,920 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.55 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

