Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vale were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VALE. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 33.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 135.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 15.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,726,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,998,000 after acquiring an additional 229,691 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Vale Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $18.66 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.33%.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.