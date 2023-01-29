Independent Advisor Alliance Has $208,000 Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in FMC were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 7.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FMC by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.82.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

