Independent Advisor Alliance Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 41.6% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 21.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 59.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.