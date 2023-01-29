Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 15,215 Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forian by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Forian by 74.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,045,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 445,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Forian during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forian during the second quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forian in the second quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of FORA opened at $3.31 on Friday. Forian Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.

Forian ( NASDAQ:FORA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Forian from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

