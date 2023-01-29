Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $64,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,487.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tina Marriott Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 29th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $61,600.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $175,360.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 860.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.04%. Equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,820,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,519 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after acquiring an additional 690,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

