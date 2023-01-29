Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.63

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.63 and traded as high as $70.48. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $70.37, with a volume of 16,346 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the second quarter valued at $597,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 17.7% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4,652.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 75,701 shares during the period.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

