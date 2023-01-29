iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Lifted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

