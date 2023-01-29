iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,798 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $290,468,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,026,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,672 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 861,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 546,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,063,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,233,000 after purchasing an additional 497,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trikon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,410,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

