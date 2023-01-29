iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stake Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.19.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

