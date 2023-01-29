Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,855,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,767,000 after purchasing an additional 264,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $155.57 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.57, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.