Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,855,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,767,000 after purchasing an additional 264,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $84,742.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,803.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $84,742.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,803.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,804,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,258 shares of company stock worth $2,817,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $155.57 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.57, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.