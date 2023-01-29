Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,611 shares of company stock worth $40,960,735. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

