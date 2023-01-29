JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after buying an additional 847,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after buying an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,780,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,785,000 after purchasing an additional 259,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

JPM stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.18 and its 200-day moving average is $123.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.