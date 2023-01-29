Jump Financial LLC Buys 3,515 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,641,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 836.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 80,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $55.03 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.23). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 55.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

