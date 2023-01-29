Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $123,786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,754,000 after acquiring an additional 762,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after acquiring an additional 758,674 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,803,000 after purchasing an additional 594,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have commented on CPT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.69.

Shares of CPT opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average of $122.29. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $175.69.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.