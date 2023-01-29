Jump Financial LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 141.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after buying an additional 864,487 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,270,000 after acquiring an additional 991,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,916,000 after acquiring an additional 284,947 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,375,000 after acquiring an additional 518,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,383 shares during the last quarter.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $70.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $540.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

