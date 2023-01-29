Jump Financial LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 212.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $115.25 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $169.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

