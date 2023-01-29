Jump Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAR. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

CAR opened at $195.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.77. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $327.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.80 by $6.90. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total transaction of $772,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,465.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 4,150 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total transaction of $772,771.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,465.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,322 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

