Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,756 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,554,000 after purchasing an additional 55,863 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,059,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,259,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 20.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,421 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,143,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,441,000 after acquiring an additional 119,416 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,820,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,935 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $39.13.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,962,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,932,342.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,962,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,932,342.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,001 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

