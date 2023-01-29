Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 115,516 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tripadvisor Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.46.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
