Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pool by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Pool by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pool by 4.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pool by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $379.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.42. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $488.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.09.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

