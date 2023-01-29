Jump Financial LLC Purchases 15,443 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,443 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of StoneCo worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,766,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in StoneCo by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in StoneCo by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,121,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ STNE opened at $11.53 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

