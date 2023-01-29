Jump Financial LLC Purchases 368,072 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,072 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kinross Gold worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 253,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,526,000 after buying an additional 14,955,650 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KGC opened at $4.79 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

