Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 144,423 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,423 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after acquiring an additional 536,935 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,390,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,836,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,172,000 after purchasing an additional 717,681 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,485,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,260,000 after purchasing an additional 983,546 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

