Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 111.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,505 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Evolent Health worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 55,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 24,424 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 29.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,225,000 after acquiring an additional 284,084 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 90,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 572,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

Evolent Health Price Performance

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,306,371.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $3,225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,950. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $31.27 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $39.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.57 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Articles

