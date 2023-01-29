Jump Financial LLC Sells 10,803 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 31.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 133,149.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 529,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after buying an additional 528,603 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 13.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $188,731.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $188,731.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $393,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,623 shares of company stock valued at $523,937 in the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMAR stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

