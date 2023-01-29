Jump Financial LLC Sells 4,503 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in HubSpot by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 28.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $358.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.89. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $596.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,309 shares of company stock worth $20,357,963. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.55.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

