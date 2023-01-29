Jump Financial LLC Trims Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in RingCentral by 333.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,352.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,904 shares of company stock worth $2,131,454. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNG. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

NYSE RNG opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $179.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.88.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 37.31% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The business had revenue of $509.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

