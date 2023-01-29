KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of KBR worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 394.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth $78,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

Get KBR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.