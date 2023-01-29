KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $55.50 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.