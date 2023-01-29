Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Up 125.0% in January

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 229,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 98,322 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at $392,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 63.5% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,812,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after acquiring an additional 703,776 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCA opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. Landcadia Holdings IV has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $10.40.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

