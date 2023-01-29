Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,363 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 118.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in DigitalOcean by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 187,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 209,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 104,711 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 221.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

