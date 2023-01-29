Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after acquiring an additional 778,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,163,000 after buying an additional 432,008 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3,188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,407,000 after acquiring an additional 376,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,642,000 after acquiring an additional 333,310 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,951 shares of company stock worth $4,577,490. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXRH stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.68.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.