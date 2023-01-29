Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after acquiring an additional 778,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,163,000 after buying an additional 432,008 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3,188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,407,000 after acquiring an additional 376,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,642,000 after acquiring an additional 333,310 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.05.
TXRH stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.68.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
