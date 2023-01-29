Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,621 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.

Comcast Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

