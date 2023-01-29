Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

