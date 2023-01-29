Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,239,000 after buying an additional 5,592,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,347,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,045,000 after acquiring an additional 838,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214,626 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $16.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

