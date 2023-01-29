Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $13,112,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 70.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 81,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 34.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 75,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 65.1% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 186,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 73,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Price Performance

Insperity stock opened at $108.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.71 and its 200 day moving average is $111.13. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $121.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Insperity had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 472.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In related news, EVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insperity news, EVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,101,779. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.