Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.54. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

