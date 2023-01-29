Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1,015.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $176.39 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $147.86 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.00.

