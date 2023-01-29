Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $150.26 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.