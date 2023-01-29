Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $407,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,059 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $127.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $155.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.53.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

