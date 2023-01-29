Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.
SHY opened at $81.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.66. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $84.97.
