Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 2.4 %

WOLF stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.24 and a beta of 1.46. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.76 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.