Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Celsius by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $99.03 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $122.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.13 and a 200 day moving average of $98.05.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. Wedbush assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.