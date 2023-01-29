Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of El Pollo Loco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 274.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 171,449 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,098.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 138,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 134,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $119.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

