Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of El Pollo Loco as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 274.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 171,449 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,098.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 138,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 134,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
El Pollo Loco Price Performance
NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
El Pollo Loco Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.