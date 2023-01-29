Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,277 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAAU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 339.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $19.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $20.57.

