Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $5.82 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

