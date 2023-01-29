Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $104,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CALF stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.