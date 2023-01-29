Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,763 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

