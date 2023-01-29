Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 222 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $437.65 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.43.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.33.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

